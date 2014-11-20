(Corrects ticker symbol to "USB.N" from "UBS.N")

Nov 20 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Heather Gross as trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve in Sacramento.

Prior to joining the firm, Gross worked as an estate planning and trust administration attorney for Legacy Law Group in Sacramento.

In her new role, Gross provides personalized service and day-to-day management of trusts and estates to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)