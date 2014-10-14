Oct 14 U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp , said it hired Jack Frencho as a wealth management adviser for its Private Client Reserve in Columbus, Ohio.

Frencho joins from Key Private Bank, where he was vice president and relationship manager, U.S. Bank said in a statement.

His previous employers include Fifth Third Bancorp and Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)