April 4 U.S. Bancorp, the parent company of U.S. Bank, said it appointed Jennifer Thompson as senior vice president, investor relations.

Thompson, to be based in Minneapolis, joins from Portales Partners LLC.

She has over 20 years of experience as a bank analyst, working for firms such as Oppenheimer, Putnam Lovell and UBS Securities.

Thompson will report to Kathy Rogers, chief financial officer.