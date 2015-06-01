June 1 U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, named Steve Bellman managing director of investments in its wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.

Bellman, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, will provide investment advice at Ascent's San Francisco office, the bank said.

He joins Ascent from PNC Financial Services Group Inc , where he served as a regional investment director.

U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)