(Adds settlement details, bank comment, background, case
citation, bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Douwe Miedema
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. Bancorp agreed
to pay $18 million to former customers of Peregrine Financial
Group Inc to resolve claims that the large U.S. bank aided a
massive fraud by the failed futures brokerage's now-imprisoned
founder, Russell Wasendorf Sr.
A consent order approved on Wednesday resolves claims by the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that the
Minneapolis-based lender's U.S. Bank NA unit let Wasendorf treat
an account meant to hold Peregrine customer funds as his
"personal piggy bank."
The regulator's June 2013 lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp
, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks by assets, was its
first against a bank following Peregrine's bankruptcy 11 months
earlier.
Prosecutors said Peregrine, which was also known as PFGBest,
collapsed after Wasendorf stole roughly $215 million from more
than 13,000 victims over nearly 20 years, covering his tracks by
forging bank statements and submitting false regulatory reports.
The CFTC said about $36 million of the funds misappropriated
by Wasendorf came from a U.S. Bank NA account. Peregrine had
been based in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
U.S. Bancorp did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
"Like PFG's customers, U.S. Bank was subject to this
sophisticated fraudulent scheme masterminded by PFG's CEO," bank
spokesman Dana Ripley said.
Wasendorf, 66, is serving a 50-year prison term after
pleading guilty in September 2012 to embezzlement, mail fraud,
and making false statements to regulators.
The consent order was approved by Chief Judge Linda Reade of
the federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It said U.S. Bancorp
has taken "significant remedial action" to ensure that it
properly handles customer funds that are meant to be held
separately.
Reade had in November rejected U.S. Bancorp's argument that
Wasendorf himself should make the restitution.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v U.S.
Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, No.
13-02041.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Susan Heavey, Bernard Orr)