Members of the police bring to shore the bodies of passengers of M.V. Miraj-4, a ferry that capsized in high winds and rain in the river Meghna at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

DHAKA A Bangladesh police official said on Friday there was no chance of finding further survivors of a ferry that capsized in a storm, with about 200 people on board.

Twenty-eight people are known to have drowned when the M.V. Miraj-4 capsized on the Meghna river near the capital, Dhaka, on Thursday.

About 40 people swam to shore and 35 were rescued, police and rescue officials said, meaning about 100 people were unaccounted for.

"Now it is more than 20 hours since the ferry sank, so there is no possibility to find anyone alive inside the vessel," Saiful Hassan Badal, deputy commissioner of Munshiganj district, told Reuters.

