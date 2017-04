A man uses an ATM machine at a Bankia bank branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID UBS on Wednesday said it had received a mandate from Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) to sell its 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC) through an accelerated book building process.

In a notice sent to Spain's stock market regulator, UBS said it would act as joint bookrunner with Citigroup while Bankia's broker BEKA Finance would act as co-bookrunner.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)