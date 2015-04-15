OTTAWA, Although Canada's strong housing market is expected to cool gently, there is a risk that certain particularly robust geographical markets could see a correction, the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.

There have been signs of moderation in Canada's housing market in recent months, the bank said, amid severe winter weather at the start of the year and a sharp drop in the price of oil, a major export for Canada.

So far, the impact from cheaper oil on housing has been restricted to Canada's energy-producing regions, while activity in other areas has remained strong, the Bank of Canada said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

"Despite localized risks, the most likely scenario as the economy gains strength remains a soft landing in the national housing market and a stabilization of debt-to-income ratios," the bank said.

Still, it noted the elevated house prices and debt levels compared to income continued to leave households vulnerable. The negative impact of lower crude prices in oil-sensitive Alberta and ongoing strong price growth in Toronto and Vancouver suggest a risk of a correction in these markets.

Historically, home price swings on a regional basis have typically not spilled over to other areas, though that would be a major event if it were to occur, the bank said.

"If corrections in several important local markets materialized simultaneously, the spillover effects to the rest of the economy could be significant," the bank said.

The bank said its decision in January to cut interest rates to 0.75 percent, which took markets by surprise, should help to mitigate pressures on households by cushioning the decline in income and employment as a result of lower oil.

The cut also reduces the chances of a worse scenario that could put stress on the financial system, the bank said.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer)