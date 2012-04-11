April 11 U.S. Bancorp has landed a senior wealth adviser and a managing director from Bank of America Corp's U.S. Trust as the company expands its private wealth presence in New York and Florida.

The Minneapolis-based bank hired former U.S. Trust and Citi Private Bank veteran Joel Yudenfreund to its Private Client Reserve team in Palm Beach, Florida. Yudenfreund joined the bank as a wealth management strategist in a new role created to help expand the company's South Florida market.

"We have one for each region, where they can attract clients on their own," U.S. Bank's Heidi Steiger said on Wednesday.

Steiger, who oversees the East region of U.S. Bank's high-net-worth Private Client Reserve unit, said she saw Yudenfreund's deep client relationships and specialized background in law as huge assets.

"We're at a moment where clients are looking for an institution that will be very proactive and very personalized in their approach," Steiger said. "From the standpoint of a legal expertise, he has a broad-based knowledge to work with clients on specialized planning."

U.S. Bank also recruited veteran manager Raymond Radigan to join its New York office to serve as a managing director of trust for the Private Client Reserve's Atlantic region.

In his previous role at Bank of America, Radigan oversaw the administration of trust accounts in New York for U.S. Trust, the bank's private wealth management division.

Radigan said his decision to move over to U.S. Bank was in part due to the potential he saw in expanding the company's presence along the East Coast.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to leverage the resources of U.S. Bank," Radigan said.

While he will primarily oversee trust activity in the U.S. Bank's Florida and New York markets, Radigan will also be involved in business development along the East Coast and work to bolster the company's private client base across the region.

"Our private bank presence is primarily in New York and Florida, but we're looking at all meaningful opportunities in between," Radigan said. "Our job is to spread the word."

U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank's Wealth Management Group, caters to high-net-worth clients with $1 million or more in investable assets.