July 8 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of
U.S. Bancorp, said Jamie Wells has been appointed
director of wealth planning at Ascent Private Capital
Management's Center for Wealth Impact in Denver.
Ascent is a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp that provides wealth
management services to individuals and families with $75 million
or more in net worth.
Wells has more than six years of experience in the financial
services industry.
She has earlier worked as the associate director of wealth
strategy and family office advisory at Ascent in Denver.
Before joining Ascent in 2012, she focused on
multi-generational family wealth and business planning services
as an attorney and trust specialist.
