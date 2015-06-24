GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
June 24 U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, promoted Jenna Guenther to managing director of wealth strategy in its wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.
Guenther will be based in the Denver office of U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp.
Her responsibilities will include helping clients with succession, philanthropic and governance planning, trust administration, family education and preparation of heirs.
She was previously a director of wealth planning at Ascent's Center for Wealth Impact Planning. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.