Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
WARSAW The Polish unit of Swedish publishing group Bonnier AB has agreed to buy Poland's business portals operator Bankier.pl from South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers Ltd for an undisclosed sum, Bonnier said on Tuesday.
The Bankier portals include flagship Bankier.pl, as well as tax, small business and PR niche sites, among others.
"The strategy of Bonnier Business Press includes a significant increase of investments in technology and digital media," Bonnier AB said in a statement.
Bonnier owns Polish financial daily newspaper Puls Biznesu. Bankier.pl was owned by Naspers-controlled Allegro.pl, a home-grown Polish rival to eBay. Naspers is Africa's biggest company by market value.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.