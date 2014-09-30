WARSAW The Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander said on Tuesday it expects to book growth in net profits this year above the market average, despite a squeeze on margins from a sluggish economy and falling interest rates.

Mateusz Morawiecki, chief executive of Santander's BZ WBK, said it would achieve that target mainly through efficiency gains from absorbing smaller acquisitions into its banking business, which is the third biggest in Poland.

He added that BZ WBK plans to maintain its policy of paying out around 50 percent of its profits as dividend.

"We are going to grow our profits this year, and we're going to be higher than the market's average growth pace," Morawiecki said in an interview at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

"We are also going to grow next year even if some banks say it's extremely difficult in this rate environment," he said in the interview at the Reuters office in Warsaw.

Interest rates are at a record low of 2.50 percent and the central bank is planning to cut them, according to market predictions, by a further 100 basis points starting this month. That makes it harder for banks to generate profits.

BZ WBK, known for its commercials featuring football legend Pele and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, is finishing off its integration with the local unit of Belgium's KBC, which it acquired in 2012, and is also absorbing Santander's Polish consumer finance business into the bank.

Morawiecki said these acquisitions allowed the bank, in many cases, to serve more clients with slimmed-down infrastructure.

Morawiecki said he believed that within two to three years BZ WBK can overtake UniCredit's local arm Bank Pekao to become Poland's second-biggest lender when measured by assets. State-run PKO BP is the biggest.

"In terms of balance sheet growth and net profit we are able to become the No.2 bank on organic growth, without further acquisitions," Morawiecki said.

He said Europe-wide stress testing of banks holds few fears for banks in Poland because they are well-capitalized.

"I can imagine what the situation is in BZ WBK and at the 3-4 biggest players. Some changes may have to be done around the edges, but nothing big," Morawiecki said.

He said the sector could consolidate after the AQR results are announced at the end of this month, but his bank was focused for now on absorbing the acquisitions it had already made.

He was bullish on Poland's economy, the biggest in eastern Europe. "The situation is interpreted too pessimistically. GDP growth will be visibly above 3.0 percent this year," he said.

"The investment cycle is favorable. On top of that, clearly the (next round of) EU funds have not yet started to be visible in the economy. In the first and second quarters of 2015 they will be visible."

(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)