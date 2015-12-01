SAO PAULO The impact of Brazil's steepest recession in a quarter century and mounting loan-related losses will hamper the ability of the nation's banks to grow capital organically and sustain current profitability levels, analysts at Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

Almost eight in 10 Brazilian banks that Fitch follows have a "negative outlook," with their ratings constrained by deterioration of Brazil's sovereign risk, analysts Claudio Gallina and Eduardo Ribas said. Fitch has assigned a negative outlook for the industry for three consecutive years.

For small and large-sized banks alike, a recession, high interest rates, rising unemployment and persistently high inflation will undermine profits and will probably result in slower loan underwriting, said the analysts, who issued a report earlier in the day.

Banks remain well-capitalized, although slowing revenue growth and the burden of rising loan-loss provisions will prevent lenders from accumulating capital at the pace of past years, they said. Smaller banks are more pressured than their larger peers because they face challenges related to scale and the niche markets in which they operate.

"The system will see a diminished ability to generate capital organically, although the economic situation will at least help them better preserve their buffer more efficiently," Gallina said in a telephone interview.

The remarks underpin trends across the industry, with banks increasingly funneling one-time gains into loan-loss provisions and reserves. In the last quarter, provisions at Brazil's top five banks jumped 8 percent and 13 percent on quarterly and annual bases, with loan book growth expanding 2 percent on average, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Capital levels improved in the wake of declining loan demand. The nation's banking system has total excess capital of at least 150 billion reais ($39 billion), according to Fitch estimates.

The regulatory capital ratio was about 16.3 percent as of June, well above the central bank's minimum requirement of 11 percent.

Liquidity at most institutions has grown and remains around comfortable levels, Gallina and Ribas said. Deposit insurance coverage has allowed smaller banks to diversify their sources of funding even as unemployment is forcing more Brazilians to tap their savings, they added.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)