Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), fell to its lowest in at least three years in the three months to end-March, the bank said on Monday.

The bank's VaR indicator was $11 million in the first quarter, down from $12 million in the prior three months and $19 million in the year-ago period.

The drop came as the bank's net revenues from fixed income and commodities sales and trading sank more than 50 percent to $873 million from a year ago due to depressed energy prices and the sale of its oil merchanting business at the end of 2015.

The results also reflect slower client activity in rates and foreign exchange, and challenging credit markets, it said.

Sliding commodity and oil prices, worries about the Chinese economy and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates led to volatile markets in January and February, scaring off traders, investors and companies hoping to list on stock exchanges.

The VaR is a risk-reward indicator that measures the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, which typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will report its quarterly results on Tuesday.

The following is a table of VaR, in millions of dollars, for five major U.S. banks:

2016 2015 2014 2013

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Goldman 15 17 19 27 23 23 21 22 20 16 19 17

Sachs

Morgan 11 12 17 16 19 14 15 19 20 18 20 24 20

Stanley

JPMorgan 9 11 10 9 8 6 7 9 11 15 13 13 15

BoA-ML 4 5 6 6 8 8 7 7 6 12 14 15

Citigroup 17 17 18 24 19 15 15 14 11 13 12 34

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)