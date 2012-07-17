July 17 (IFR) - US banks are likely to lock in record-low
funding costs for Tier 1 capital securities in the weeks
ahead, if the feeding frenzy around Kimco Realty's preferred
stock issue is any indication of demand for high-yield
securities.
Kimco, a real estate investment trust, or REIT, was
able to price a US$225m cumulative perpetual preferred non-call
five-year transaction on Monday at just 5.5%, 25bp tighter than
the wider level of its guidance, to set what is believed to be
the lowest coupon ever for any such security.
Its success is reflective of the huge gap between supply and
demand in the US$25 par preferred stock market, not only because
low rates are driving retail investors toward the higher yield
securities, but also because US banks have announced more than
US$26bn of redemptions in Trust Preferred Securities (TruPS) in
the last few weeks.
"We are just seeing an enormous imbalance between supply and
demand," said one banker. "Whatever you put out there is
absorbed very quickly".
That augurs well for what is understood to be a slew of
other preferred issues preparing to launch as soon as earnings
are out.
"We see a very active calendar well into August, driven by
REITs refinancing outstanding high-coupon preferreds, financials
refinancing TruPS for regulatory purposes, as well as
non-financials raising capital for ratings and other purposes,"
said Paul Spivack, head of US debt syndicate at Morgan Stanley.
TIME FOR REDEMPTION
Preferreds are sold to bond investors because they usually
have calls at around five or 10 years, but offer more yield
because they are perpetual and therefore have no maturity if
they aren't called.
The fact they pay coupons or dividends has made them a big
favorite among retail investors, who can buy US$25 bonds at par.
That demand, already high simply because of the need for
yield, has become red-hot in recent weeks, as US banks announce
plans to call TruPS, which lose their Tier 1 capital status
beginning January 2013.
"Investors are looking for different ways to enhance return
in their portfolio," said Andrew Karp, head of US investment
grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which led
the Kimco deal along with Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo
Securities.
"So moving down the capital structure is one solution, and
that is a trend that will benefit all issuers of preferreds,"
Karp told IFR.
Announcements of TruPS redemptions have come thick and fast
in recent weeks, as money center and regional US banks use the
Fed's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Basel III guidelines,
unveiled in mid-June, as the 'capital event' needed to trigger
an immediate calling of the TruPS.
The huge demand for new product has already caused yields on
outstanding US banks to tighten substantially in recent weeks
from new issue yields that were already considered rich.
Regional bank BB&T's 5.85% preferreds are trading at 5.56%,
US Bancorp's 6% preferreds at 5.46% and PNC Financial's 6.125%
preferred at 5.6%.
"We are expecting a robust calendar post-earnings of new
preferred issues, particularly from US regional banks," said
Saurabh Monga, a director in debt capital markets at Deutsche
Bank.
"I think people will look at secondary yields and set
pricing accordingly," Monga said.
Retail investors, however, will probably just be used as
leverage for pricing. The typical structure banks have used for
these deals are US$25 par structures that are predominantly sold
to institutional investors.
Often only a few hundred million dollars worth of bonds are
sold to retail investors, who typically take preferreds at much
lower yields than institutional investors.
The biggest banks that have announced TruPS redemptions in
recent weeks include JP Morgan, which is taking out US$8.9bn,
Citigroup (US$5.2bn), SunTrust Bank (US$1.2bn), BB&T (US$3.07bn)
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US$3.8bn).
More than US$80bn of perpetual preferreds are expected to be
issued by the top 25 banks between now and the beginning of
2016, bringing the total size of the perpetual preferred market
in the US to around US$134.1bn.
