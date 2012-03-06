* 2011 slowest year for M&A since 1970s
* Better credit quality spurs buyer confidence
* Low rates still plague profit
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, March 6 After the slowest year
for U.S. bank mergers in three decades, investment bankers are
seeing flickers of a recovery.
It is not that deals are flourishing. The number of
announced transactions in January and February was down 17
percent from a year earlier, and transaction value was off 60
percent, according to Thomson Reuters.
A slight improvement in credit quality and earnings,
however, is spawning hope that mergers may soon seem a palatable
route to profitability for buyers and sellers.
"Consolidation has to happen as a way of driving better
shareholder returns in the banking industry," said KBW Inc Chief
Executive Officer Thomas Michaud. "It could be the acquirers
looking to take expenses out of the target. It could be the
sellers thinking that their shareholders are better off joining
a bigger company with a broader platform."
Michaud made his comments after KBW, which
specializes in advising small and mid-sized banks on mergers and
capital-raising, reported a 2011 operating loss of $22.4
million, in part because of a dearth of deals.
A willingness to buy and sell banks would not only warm the
wallets of investment bankers and consultants but also send an
important message of confidence from financial companies that
loan demand and the U.S. economy are expanding.
"There are underlying pressures to do acquisitions," said
Arthur Loomis, president of Northeast Capital & Advisory in
Albany, New York. "We could easily see half of today's banks
disappear once buyers get the confidence to be acquisitive
again."
There are about 7,500 U.S. banks today, but only 168 U.S.
merger and acquisitions were announced last year. Loomis said
people may scoff at his merger forecast, but noted that between
1991 and 2000, 3,996 banks and thrifts were merged or acquired.
Believers in the consolidation story say eight straight
quarters of improving credit quality are giving potential buyers
confidence that they can trust the valuation of loan portfolios
at target banks.
The rise of bank stocks this year also is giving
psychological support to bank directors who blanched at getting
out at the bottom of the market and to potential buyers worried
about saddling shareholders with dilutive stock, Michaud told
Reuters.
The KBW Bank Index of 23 large and midcap U.S. stocks
is up about 14 percent this year, compared with an 8 percent
rise in the Standard and Poor's 500 index.
Investors are finally trading shares of banks based on their
expected earnings rather than on what their assets would be
worth in bankruptcy, said William Hickey, co-head of investment
banking at KBW competitor Sandler O'Neill & Partners. He said he
expected heightened shareholder questions on the subject of
profitability during the upcoming annual meeting season.
RATES AND REGULATION
Rising regulatory costs and falling revenue from low
interest rates remain the biggest reasons that many banks are
realizing they cannot go it alone, bankers say.
The rock-bottom rates, which the Federal Reserve has said
will continue through the end of 2014, have severely strained
banks' net interest margin, the difference between what they pay
for deposits and reap from loans and investments.
The expense-revenue disconnect is especially acute at banks
with less than $5 billion of assets, ranging from small
regionals to credit unions.
"Many community banks, even if they are clean with strong
capital, are trading at 75 percent of tangible book value
because of skepticism as to whether they will ever get their
profits above their costs of equity," said John Chrin, former
co-head of financial institutions mergers and acquisitions at
JPMorgan Chase & Co. "The fundamental macro issues
continue to pressure institutions to think about their
alternatives."
A typical return on assets of 1 percent at these banks
cannot match their burgeoning costs, said Northeast Capital &
Advisory's Loomis.
"If I'm the president of a bank looking at that equation I'd
hit the exits," he said. "I'd pull the ripcord."
It remains hard, nevertheless, to find bankers who are ready
to jump, he conceded. Uncertainty about the economic recovery,
the fractious political climate, doubts about new tax structures
and the possibility that the stock market could reverse at any
moment continue to stymie activity.
"Everyone's talking about activity, but it's still soft,"
said Eric Luse, a partner at Washington law firm Luse Gorman
Pomerenk & Schick.
Another sign of the hard times: Not a single new bank was
chartered in 2011, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp. It's a telling indicator of the outlook for banking that
venture capitalists and other "smart money" avoided the sector,
several analysts said.
TOO BIG TO DEAL
Sandler O'Neill's Hickey said he expected the deal drought
to linger. "It is going to take some time, probably a little
longer than everyone anticipated," he said.
The Dodd-Frank reforms of 2010 also are curbing the urge to
grow. Smaller banks resist crossing the $10 billion asset
barrier because it restricts the fees they can collect from
merchants for processing debit card transactions. Larger banks
are reluctant to breach the $50 billion limit, which requires
them to undergo annual stress tests and other close regulation
from the Federal Reserve.
Some bankers, nevertheless, say they are ready to deal.
New York Community Bancorp Inc CEO Joseph Ficalora
said he could see his $42 billion-asset company reach $60
billion over the next few years through one or two acquisitions.
"We have the balance sheet and the intellectual capacity to
make large deals work for us," he said.
Acquisitions that do occur, however, won't match the
megadeals of past decades, such as Chase Manhattan Corp's $28.6
billion takeover of J.P. Morgan & Co in 2000.
The largest banks -- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp
, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co -- are
bumping against limits on controlling more than 10 percent of
U.S. deposits, and several are under pressure to raise
regulatory capital rather than expand.
The next-largest 25 banks, however, will be looking for
bargains and opportunities to build market share, said Toos
Daruvala, a senior partner at McKinsey & Co and former head of
its Americas banking practice.
"I'd be surprised if we didn't see some big failures over
the next three years and much more M&A," he said.
Aside from small-bank mergers, several consultants said they
expected strong regional banks such as PNC Financial Services
Group and US Bancorp to continue filling out
their franchises with acquisitions. Spokesmen at those companies
did not return calls for comment.
KBW's Michaud said the dream event would be a merger of two
mid-sized or larger regionals that "will get everybody's
attention" and create a spurt of activity.
Even his deal expectations are tentative, however.
"It should pick up as the year plays out," he said, "as long
as the economy hangs in there."