LONDON The euro zone's 20 largest quoted banks took a combined 71.5 billion euros of loan loss provisions in 2013.

The breakdown of how much was booked by each bank is below:

EUR million

Unicredit 13,658

Santander 10,863

Intesa Sanpaolo 7,131

BBVA 5,776

CaixaBank 4,329

BNP Paribas 4,054

Societe Generale 4,052

Credit Agricole 2,961

Banco Popular Espanol 2,324

ING 2,288

Deutsche Bank 2,029

Sabadell 1,764

Erste Bank 1,763

Commerzbank 1,747

KBC 1,719

Bank of Ireland 1,665

Bankia 1,249

Raiffeisen 1,149

Mediobanca 576

Natixis 392

Total 71,489

(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)