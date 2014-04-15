Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
LONDON The euro zone's 20 largest quoted banks took a combined 71.5 billion euros of loan loss provisions in 2013.
The breakdown of how much was booked by each bank is below:
EUR million
Unicredit 13,658
Santander 10,863
Intesa Sanpaolo 7,131
BBVA 5,776
CaixaBank 4,329
BNP Paribas 4,054
Societe Generale 4,052
Credit Agricole 2,961
Banco Popular Espanol 2,324
ING 2,288
Deutsche Bank 2,029
Sabadell 1,764
Erste Bank 1,763
Commerzbank 1,747
KBC 1,719
Bank of Ireland 1,665
Bankia 1,249
Raiffeisen 1,149
Mediobanca 576
Natixis 392
Total 71,489
(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.