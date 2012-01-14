NEW YORK BankUnited Inc's (BKU.N) private equity owners have put the Florida bank up for sale and have hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to run the process, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BankUnited was approached by more than one strategic bidder, prompting the review, and a decision on whether a sale takes place could come in the next two weeks, one of the sources said.

The private equity owners of BankUnited, which has a market value of about $2.3 billion, include Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Carlyle Group CYL.UL.

BankUnited has already proven to be a blockbuster deal for the private equity firms. When the company went public in January 2011, the private equity investors saw the value of their initial investment of $900 million nearly triple at the IPO price of $27 per share.

A second source familiar with the situation said some of the private equity owners were only too happy to consider a sale, given the extent of scrutiny from U.S. bank regulators and the uncertainty about whether the tax cuts instituted under the Bush administration 10 years ago would be extended beyond 2012.

At BankUnited, regulatory scrutiny translated to the U.S. Federal Reserve asking for an unprecedented amount of disclosure, such as asking for personal financial statements from every partner at all the private equity firms that had invested and not just the executives involved in the deal, one of the sources said.

Both sources, however, warned that there were no guarantees that a deal would be reached.

BankUnited, Goldman, the Fed and all private equity firms declined to comment.

Shares of BankUnited closed up 5.7 percent at $24.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The consortium of private equity investors, led by veteran banker John Kanas, bought the assets of a failed Florida bank of the same name during the financial crisis in May 2009. Kanas had earlier run North Fork Bancorp for about 20 years before eventually selling it to Capital One (COF.N).

The deal, which came with certain protections offered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, led to a rush of other private equity and hedge fund investors looking at investing in the sector and prompted regulators to put in stricter rules to govern such investments.

BankUnited has more than $11 billion in assets and more than 90 branches and focuses on commercial banking. In June, BankUnited agreed to buy New York-based Herald NationalBank.

Bloomberg earlier reported the news of BankUnited's sale process.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Greg Roumeliotis in New York, and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr and Carol Bishopric)