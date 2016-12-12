Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
PARIS Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Barclays (BARC.L) to acquire its French retail banking business after the bank completed consultations with employees.
AnaCap Financial Partners said it aims to build a leading independent wealth manager in France, relaunch mortgage lending, improve digital and IT systems in the banking unit.
"The retail banking and wealth business operations are focused on the affluent segment, and face a large and rapidly growing addressable market ... with an expected CAGR (revenue growth) of 4 percent through to 2020", AnaCap said.
The deal, for which no price was disclosed by AnaCap, is subject to regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific , DSM said on Monday.