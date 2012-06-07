WINDHOEK Barclays Plc (BARC.L) plans to buy a 49.9 percent stake in Namibia's second-largest lender by assets, Bank Windhoek, the country's central bank said on Thursday, a deal that gives the British lender a presence in the south-western African country.

The value of the potential deal had not been determined as Barclays was yet to start talks with the bank that holds more than $2 billion in assets, Ebson Uanguta, the central bank's deputy governor told reporters.

"We have given the approval for potential acquisition of Bank Windhoek by Barclays. Now Barclays will continue with its due diligence and enter into price negotiations," Uanguta said.

Uanguta also said Bank Windhoek, which offers corporate and retail banking services, will list the remaining shares on that country's bourse following the acquisition.

Bank Windhoek Limited reported a net profit after tax of 160 million Namibian dollars ($19.25 million) in the six months ended 31 December 2011.

Barclays attempt to enter the country comes two years after the Namibian central bank blocked its South African unit Absa Group Ltd ASAJ.J from taking at least 70 percent in the same bank, citing concern about foreign dominance in the industry.

Uanguta said the bank was talks with other South African lenders to cut their holdings in domestic banks in favor of local ownership.

"We cannot give you an exact percentage, but we can guarantee that the foreign shareholding will decline in favor of Namibian ownership," he said.

South African banks operating in Namibia are Standard Bank SBN.NM, FNB Namibia (FNB.NM) and Nedbank NBK.N.

