The new Nook Tablet is seen during a demonstration at the Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York, November 7, 2011. Barnes & Noble Inc. introduced its first ever tablet on Monday for $249 to compete for holiday tablet sales. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Barnes & Noble Inc on Monday said it would bring its Nook e-reader to Britain this autumn, marking its first international expansion.

The company will start selling its Nook Simple Touch and Simple Touch with glow light e-readers through some British retailers in October. The company said it will name the retailers shortly.

Barnes & Noble will also launch the www.nook.co.uk online store.

The Nook has been a popular product in the United States, helping Barnes & Noble mitigate the decline of brick-and-mortar bookstores. The retailer says it has won 27 percent of the U.S. e-book market, but it has also cut prices on the Nook as it competes with Amazon.com's Kindle e-reader and Kindle fire tablet.

Barnes & Noble shares were down 1.1 percent at $12.20 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.

(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)