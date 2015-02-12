The logo of Barry Callebaut chocolate is seen at the entrance of the factory in Lebbeke September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut will expand its manufacturing in the United States with a $5.7 million deal with World's Finest Chocolate, a family-owned company.

Barry Callebaut will acquire World's Finest's industrial chocolate manufacturing assets and lease space at its production site in Chicago. It will also supply all of World's Finest Chocolate's chocolate demand from its existing Chicago facility.

The Swiss company, which already has 11 factories in the United States, said the deal would allow it to capitalize on growth opportunities with other customers in the region and add 25,000 tonnes per annum in production volume in the near term.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)