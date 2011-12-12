Barry Manilow attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES "Copacabana" singer Barry Manilow underwent hip repair surgery on Monday, the day after completing a seven-year run of shows in Las Vegas, his representatives said.

The 68-year-old Manilow had the surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, said spokeswoman Annie Jeeves.

"That's what you get when you jump around to 'Copacabana' for 30 years!" Manilow said in a statement.

The surgery was to repair torn abductor muscles and remove fluid-filled sacs in his hips, his representatives said.

Manilow will be in recovery for six weeks, but will return to the stage for a series of three concerts at the Chicago Theater in early February.

Aside from "Copacabana," Manilow's hit tracks include "Mandy" and "I Write the Songs."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)