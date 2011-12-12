Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES "Copacabana" singer Barry Manilow underwent hip repair surgery on Monday, the day after completing a seven-year run of shows in Las Vegas, his representatives said.
The 68-year-old Manilow had the surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, said spokeswoman Annie Jeeves.
"That's what you get when you jump around to 'Copacabana' for 30 years!" Manilow said in a statement.
The surgery was to repair torn abductor muscles and remove fluid-filled sacs in his hips, his representatives said.
Manilow will be in recovery for six weeks, but will return to the stage for a series of three concerts at the Chicago Theater in early February.
Aside from "Copacabana," Manilow's hit tracks include "Mandy" and "I Write the Songs."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis