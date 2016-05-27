A 107-year-old woman who danced at the White House with first lady Michelle Obama has attended her first Major League Baseball game, making an appearance at the Washington Nationals' stadium where she posed for photos on the field, a team spokesman said.

South Carolina-born Virginia McLaurin watched the Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in Washington, D.C., where she lives, Chris Browne of the Nationals said in an email.

Before the game, which the Nationals won by a score of 2-1, McLaurin wore a Nationals jersey and posed for photos at the field level with the home team's manager, Dusty Baker. The front of the jersey had number 16, designating the current year, and the back had 107 for her age, Browne said.

At one point, she lifted her hand from her cane and danced by swiveling her hips from side to side, according to video posted online by the Nationals.

McLaurin is quickly becoming known for her dancing and enthusiasm. In February, the African-American woman visited the White House where she met President Barack Obama ahead of a reception for Black History Month and held Michelle Obama's hand, as the two swayed from side to side in a dance.

McLaurin for more than 20 years has been a school volunteer in Washington, where she works with children who have special needs, according to the White House.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)