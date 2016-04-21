Former MLB player Curt Schilling poses in a game demonstration room at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in this photo taken June 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Sports network ESPN fired former baseball player Curt Schilling after reports of recent anti-transgender comments on social media.

"ESPN is an inclusive company. Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated," ESPN said in a statement on Wednesday. (es.pn/1VCV574)

ESPN last year also removed Schilling from coverage of the Little League World Series after the retired pitching star sent a tweet comparing the percentage of Muslims who are extremists to the percentage of Germans in 1940 who were Nazis.

A six-time All-Star, Schilling played 20 years in Major League baseball and won the World Series in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Reuters could not immediately reach Schilling for comment.

