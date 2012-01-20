FRANKFURT BASF SE (BASFn.DE) said it has signed a contract to sell its 50 percent stake in its PEC-Rhin joint venture, which makes ammonium nitrate, to partner Total (TOTF.PA) as part of the planned divestment of its fertilizer business.

It said on Friday the sale of its fertilizer activities in Antwerp, Belgium to EuroChem, announced in September, was ongoing as planned.

It said it expects the two transactions have a total value of about 700 million euros ($902.5 million).

BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, announced plans last year to divest "major parts" of its nitrogen fertilizer business, which is under pressure from low-cost producers in the Middle East.

BASF said it plans to complete the transactions by the end of March.

($1 = 0.7757 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)