Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
FRANKFURT German chemicals group BASF said it launched a legal challenge against the European Commission's ban of BASF's insecticide fipronil, imposed in July on concern its use as seed treatment is linked to declining bee populations.
BASF has filed legal action with the General Court of the European Union because "valid scientific studies and evidence were not properly taken into account," BASF said in a statement on Tuesday.
The European Union in July added fipronil to its blacklist of substances suspected of playing a role in declining bee populations.
The ban follows similar EU curbs imposed in April on three of the world's most widely-used pesticides, known as neonicotinoids, and reflects growing concern in Europe over a recent plunge in the population of honeybees critical to crop pollination and production.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.
BRUSSELS A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.