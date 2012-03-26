Joe Ratterman, CEO of BATS Global Markets, speaks at the Reuters Exchanges and Trading Summit in New York March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Market share at BATS Global Markets was off its month-to-date average by less than a percentage point on Monday following the high-profile crash of the No. 3 U.S. exchange operator's initial public offering last week.

A series of glitches hit the market debut of BATS on its own exchange on Friday, causing the company to take the extremely rare step of withdrawing its initial public offering of shares.

In the United States, Lenexa, Kansas-based BATS operates the BZX Exchange and the BYX Exchange, which trade stocks listed on other major exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange NYX.N and Nasdaq (NDAQ.O).

As of 4:36 p.m. Eastern time (2036 GMT), trading on the two exchanges accounted for 10.30 percent of overall market volume, according to BATS. The exchanges normally handle about 11 percent to 12 percent of all U.S. equity trading on a daily basis.

The BZX Exchange made up 7.79 percent of overall market volume. So far this month, the BZX has had an average market share of 8.33 percent, according to data on the company's website.

Trading on the BYX Exchange was 2.51 percent of the overall market volume, which compares with 2.61 percent average volume month-to-date.

It was unclear when or if the company will attempt to go public again.

BATS also owns Chi-X, Europe's largest share trading venue.

