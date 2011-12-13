Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) will acquire Synovis Life Technologies Inc SYNO.O for $28 per share, expanding its regenerative medicine and biosurgery franchise, the companies said on Tuesday.

Synovis shares closed on Monday at $18.44 on the Nasdaq and were bid at $27.67 in premarket dealings Tuesday.

The Synovis board of directors has unanimously approved the deal, which has an equity value of $325 million, and is recommending it to shareholders.

Baxter said the acquisition would reduce its full-year 2012 earnings by about 4 cents per share, would be neutral in 2013, and would boost earnings thereafter.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012.

Synovis, whose sales were about $70 million in 2010, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used primarily in surgical procedures for soft tissue repair, including Peri-Strips Dry, Tissue-Guard and Veritas Collagen Matrix.

Its products are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including bariatric surgery, patching the lining of the brain, vessels, and cardiac defects, hernia repair, and vascular surgery.

Synovis also manufacturers products used in microsurgery such as the Coupler, Flow Coupler and Gem Microclip used for joining small-diameter vessels during autologous tissue breast reconstruction, sealing small blood vessels, and head, neck and hand procedures.

Its newest business area is orthopedic and wound management products, with applications including the repair of rotator cuff and other tendon injuries and advanced wound management. These products are primarily used by reconstructive, orthopedic, sports medicine, podiatric, and vascular surgeons.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman ; editing by John Wallace)