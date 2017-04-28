Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar: FTC
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
BONN Bayer's chief executive acknowledged on Friday that he will face an uphill battle to improve Monsanto's reputation once Bayer completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company.
"Monsanto’s image does of course represent a major challenge for us, and it’s not an aspect I wish to play down," Werner Baumann told shareholders at Bayer's annual general meeting.
"Yet we are facing this challenge with all those qualities that have made us what we are today: openness, expertise and responsibility," he added.
Bayer and Monsanto plan to wrap up the $66 billion transaction by the end of 2017. As part of this, Bayer aims to file for European antitrust approval during the second quarter.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
NEW YORK Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.