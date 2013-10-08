Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer said it aims to bring its five most advanced mid-stage drug development projects into the third and last phase of testing on humans by 2015.
The five experimental drugs in the areas of oncology, cardiology and women's health are currently in Phase I and II of testing, Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bayer executives will make presentations to analysts later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.