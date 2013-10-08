The logo of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals is pictured on the front of its building in Berlin April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer said it aims to bring its five most advanced mid-stage drug development projects into the third and last phase of testing on humans by 2015.

The five experimental drugs in the areas of oncology, cardiology and women's health are currently in Phase I and II of testing, Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bayer executives will make presentations to analysts later on Tuesday.

