West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
FRANKFURT Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar was given priority review status by U.S. healthcare regulators for the oral drug's use against a difficult-to-treat type of thyroid cancer, the company said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to complete the priority review within six months, rather than the standard review of about 10 months, Bayer said.
Bayer and development partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals are seeking a wider use for Nexavar to include treatment of patients with thyroid cancer that returned despite previous surgery and treatment with radioactive iodine, a group with a particularly poor prospect of survival.
Nexavar is already approved to treat liver as well as kidney cancer and it is also being tested on breast cancer patients.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's three-year process of legalizing recreational cannabis consumption reached its final stage on Thursday, when the government said it would authorize pharmacies to begin selling the substance as of July.