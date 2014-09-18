UGG brand owner Deckers explores sale
Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself.
FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Thursday the planned flotation of its plastics unit Bayer MaterialScience would take place over the next 12-18 months.
Bayer earlier announced plans to float MaterialScience on the stock market so that the remaining group can focus entirely on life sciences.
Bayer said its supervisory board unanimously approved these plans.
SAO PAULO Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.