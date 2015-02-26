TPG Growth to acquire medical staffing firm Medical Solutions
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) chief executive said the drugmaker would have to consider any attractive takeover offer for the MaterialScience unit, which Bayer plans to list on the stock exchange, but he signaled that jobs security would be taken into account.
"Of course if a convincing offer were to be made we would have an obligation to evaluate that offer but that would be in the context of all the interested stakeholders," CEO Marijn Dekkers said at a press conference.
He added the company would talk about expectations beyond 2015 at its investor conference in Berlin, scheduled for March 11.
FRANKFURT Bayer has agreed to sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto , it said on Monday.