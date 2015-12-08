BERLIN European and U.S. drug safety agencies are looking into whether a defective blood-clotting test device affected a trial involving Bayer's anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto, they said on Tuesday.

The study compared Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, with older drug warfarin for the prevention of stroked and systemic embolisms in patients with irregular heartbeat.

"Due to the defect it is now thought that the INR (international normalized ratio) device may have impacted the clotting results in some patients in the warfarin group," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, adding it will publish the results when the investigation is complete.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also said it was "aware of concerns regarding the INR device and its use in the Rocket AF trial and is reviewing relevant data".

Germany-based Bayer said it had conducted a number of sensitivity analyses that confirmed the results of the clinical trial.

"Bayer is working closely with health authorities to address any questions they may have," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Study after study continues to confirm that Xarelto is performing as expected with a positive benefit-risk profile."

The investigation was first reported by German daily Handelsblatt.

Stroke prevention pill Xarelto competes with Bristol Myers-Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis. Bayer said at the end of October that Xarelto has a 34 percent market share globally.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Till Weber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)