The Bell logo is seen on the company's building in downtown Montreal February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best

TORONTO BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company, said 22,421 small business customers' user names and passwords were posted online over the weekend after an unnamed third-party supplier was hacked.

Five valid credit card numbers were also posted, BCE's Bell Canada unit said in a release on Sunday. It said its own systems were not affected.

The company said it had disabled the passwords and informed credit card companies, and it was contacting affected customers.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)