SK Hynix says will bid for Toshiba's memory chip business as part of a consortium
SEOUL South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.
SAO PAULO Banco Santander Brasil SA will probably bid for Citigroup Inc's local subsidiary, as the country's largest foreign-owned lender seeks to expand into banking for wealthy clients, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said on Wednesday.
Rial, speaking at a São Paulo event to discuss second-quarter results, said Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) will be very disciplined in making a proposal. In February, Citigroup unveiled a plan to exit retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to curb costs and boost profitability.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
MELBOURNE U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd .