Brewing beer isn't easy. It takes patience and skill to transform grains and hops into a perfect pint.

Now the process of creating beer has been automated. The Pico, from developers PicoBrew, makes brewing beer at home as easy as brewing coffee.

But instead of pods filled with espresso, Pico Packs, which are designed by independent craft brewers, contain all of the ingredients needed to brew beer. The packs, which load into the device, are sold online.

"We've got over 100 craft breweries that have joined with us to produce to produce these Pico Packs for the Pico and the idea is that we work with them to collaborate to create these Pico Packs which is everything you need, the grain, the hops, and the recipe, the process control that will produce craft beer just like they intended you to taste it in the comfort of your own home," said Bill Mitchell, Ceo & Founder of PicoBrew.

Their first device was the award-winning PicoBrew Zymatic, now used by homebrewers and breweries all over the world. The Pico is a smaller model, designed specifically for the homebrewers' market, and small enough to fit in most people's kitchens.

Process control is key, said Mitchell. The Pico isn't just automated, it also accelerates brewing production to just days instead of weeks, while at the same time ensuring every batch is consistent.

Once brewed the user adds yeast to the five liter keg and refrigerates it to allow for fermentation.

Mitchell hopes the device will help keep smaller brewers in business by providing them with a new source of revenue.

"A lot of people just wanted fresh craft beer like they had in the brew pub. They realized that cans and bottles staled and they wanted to get the fresh product," Mitchell added.

The Pico is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where visitors are able to sample the freshly brewed beer.