Used-car retailer Carvana's shares skid in debut
Shares of Carvana Co , which uses vending machine-like towers to sell used cars, plunged as much as 17 percent in their market debut on Friday.
Belden Inc, a maker of networking and cable products, said it will buy Tripwire, a Portland-based cybersecurity firm, for $710 million.
Belden said the transaction will add 65 cents per share to adjusted income from continuing operations in 2015.
The deal , which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, will allow the companies to deliver cybersecurity solutions across industrial and broadcast markets, it said.
Belden and Tripwire, a Thoma Bravo LLC company, worked together previously in September to improve infrastructure cybersecurity in manufacturing organizations.
Shares of St. Louis-based Belden shares closed at $74.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to Emerson Electric Co's acquisition of industrial valve manufacturer Pentair PLC on condition that it sells Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co .