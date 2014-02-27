Belgian priest Jean-Mathieu Lochten (C) conducts a religious service in a chapel of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Afghan asylum seekers queue outside the Office of the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons in central Brussels January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Archbishop of Mechelen-Brussels and Primate of Belgium Andre-Joseph Leonard (R) meets Afghan asylum seekers at the abbey of Affligem during their march from Brussels to Ghent, to protest against Belgium's refusal to grant them residency papers, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sikh men from Afghanistan sit on their beds inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Hadiha Homahi, 8, from Afghanistan, displays her drawing inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An asylum seeker from Afghanistan sits near tents at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Children play inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, which is occupied by Afghan asylum seekers, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan poses inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Afghan asylum seeker yawns outside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An asylum seeker from the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, who declined to give his name and said he was injured by the Taliban during his detention, shows his wounded hands at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Farzaneh Jafali from Herat, Afghanistan, throws garbage outside a makeshift tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Khatera Shams from Kabul, Afghanistan, consoles her daughter Hadia, 5, as they sit in a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Afghan woman and her child wait in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Afghan woman washes dishes in the toilet of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, which is occupied by asylum seekers, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Afghan asylum seekers eat breakfast after a night inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Afghan asylum seeker walks past tents set up in the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Afghan asylum seekers wash themselves in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Afghan asylum seeker wakes up near a stove after a night inside a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Laundry hangs to dry as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An asylum seeker from Afghanistan sleeps amongst tents inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Afghan asylum seekers sleep inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An asylum seeker from Afghanistan rests in his tent inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage which is occupied by Afghan asylum seekers is seen in central Brussels February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A tent is illuminated as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Hundreds of Afghan refugees have set up camp in a Brussels church, protesting against their imminent deportation to their home country, which they say is not safe.

Sitting in the heart of Brussels' trendy Saint Catherine district, with renowned fish restaurants and designer fashion stores, nothing on the outside of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage hints at its temporary residents.

Inside, however, half of the church is filled with tents and makeshift beds. People sit on the floor to eat their lunch and children run around the 17th century baroque church's nave.

The refugees say they fear they would be killed or be forced to join terrorist groups if they returned to Afghanistan.

"We are afraid to die, to go back to die or to join a group of Al-Qaeda that is against humanity," said Samir Hamdard, the 29-year-old spokesman for the group.

Hamdard was born in Afghanistan, but moved to a refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, at the age of six. He has lived in Belgium for 11 years and speaks fluent French, Dutch and English.

The priest of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage, Daniel Alliet, said he opened the doors to the refugees because he disagreed with Belgium's current asylum policy.

"The main aim of the policy is no longer to focus on who needs help but on how to minimize the number of people coming in," he said.

The number of asylum seekers in the European Union reached 330,000 in 2012, according to the European Union's Statistics office Eurostat, with figures from the first 9 months of 2013 pointing to a further increase.

Before receiving shelter at the Beguinage Church, the Afghans occupied several empty buildings in Brussels from which they were evicted.

They staged several protests to draw attention to their cause and marched to the home towns of Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo and Immigration Minister Maggie De Block.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)