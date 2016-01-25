ANTWERP, Belgium - Argentinean choreographer Demis Volpi is presenting a modern take of "The Nutcracker" performed by the Royal Ballet of Flanders, stripping back on the usually grand family scenes.

Volpi said he is turning to the original tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann for the show in which Pyotr Tchaikovsky's score is performed by the deFilharmonie orchestra.

"When I looked at the score, I realized that there were a few structural problems with it for it to work in our understanding of theater today," he said.

"So I had to make some adjustments, I had to reinterpret the music and I did that by informing myself always by the Hoffmann. So going back, when I didn't know what to do, I always said: "well, what would Hoffmann have done?" or try to pull it back there. So it's somewhere in between, really, the original story and the ballet story."

"The Nutcracker" premiered on Sunday in Antwerp. It moves to Ghent from Feb. 10.