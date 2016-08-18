Axel Henrard, psychologist and President of the Belgian Homebrewers association, starts making his own beer in a former barn of his house in Attert, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Axel Henrard, psychologist and President of the Belgian Homebrewers association, mills malt in a former barn of his house as he starts making his own beer in Attert, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Axel Henrard, psychologist and President of the Belgian Homebrewers association, pours his own beer in a former barn of his house in Attert, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Arnaud Laloy, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, tastes his own beer as he brews in the garage of his house in Neufchateau, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Arnaud Laloy, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, adds hop in the brewing process to create his own beer in the garage of his house in Neufchateau, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Arnaud Laloy, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, starts making his own beer in the garage of his house in Neufchateau, Belgium, August 11, 2016. Picture taken August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Arnaud Laloy, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, tastes his own beer as he starts brewing in the garage of his house in Neufchateau, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thomas Jacobs, soldier and member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, starts making his own beer in the former bedroom of his brother in Ottignies, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Simon Royer, medical student and member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, tastes his own beer outside his parents garage in Wepion, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Simon Royer, medical student and member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, sets up his brewing equipment to make his own beer outside his parents garage in Wepion, Belgium, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Robin Francotte, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, inspects his own beer in a working annex of his parents' house which his father uses to make artisanal sausages in Sambreville, Belgium, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Jeff, member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, pours his own beer in the garage of his house in Sombreffe, Belgium, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Jean-Christophe Larsimont, Vice President of the Belgian Homebrewers association, pours malt as he starts making his own beer in the garage of his house in Sambreville, Belgium, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Pascal Screve, plumber and member of the Belgian Homebrewers association, inspects his own beer in the basement of his house in Brussels, Belgium, August 3, 2016. Picture taken August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS In a country where some 200 breweries produce well over 1,000 different beers, surely no one is considering brewing their own?

Wrong.

The Belgian Home-brewers Association, set up in June, already has 60 members and more are signing up each week, keen to exchange tips and get cheaper ingredients such as malt and hops by getting together to buy in bulk.

"It's the taste of discovery, the taste of a well made product, brewing is my passion," said Axel Henrard, the club's head, standing next to an intricate set-up of pots, heaters and hoses at his amateur brewery in a barn in southern Belgium.

Arnaud Laloy, 29, who started a tiny brewery in his garage, said: "I saw all the small breweries and thought, well, if they can do it as well as the big brewers I'm quite interested in trying it myself."

Members of the group gather online to discuss fermenting temperatures, brewing equipment and recipes, though Henrard, a psychologist by day, insists a recipe is no use without knowing how to brew.

"It's not the recipe which makes the beer," he said. "It is the way in which the brewer interacts with his equipment."

(Reporting by Francois Lenoir; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)