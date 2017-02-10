A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presents a creation at the 'Le Salon du Chocolat - Chocoladesalon' chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS From floor-sweeping gowns to eye-catching shorter dresses, models strutted down a Brussels catwalk in an array of unusual designs on Thursday night - all adorned with chocolate.

The daily fashion show, which sees teams of chefs and designers working together to create chocolate outfits, is a highlight of the "Salon du Chocolat" chocolate fair in the Belgian capital, which this year runs from Feb. 10-12.

The sweet-toothed can see chocolatiers or chocolate makers at work and taste samples. Belgian chocolate makers are known for their pralines.

At the fair's Thursday night opening, specially designed dresses were showcased under the theme "Back to the Future".

Different kinds of chocolate in all shapes and sizes were used to decorate the dresses. One short red frock had small balls of chocolate attached while another, longer gown was decorated with chocolate leaves. Even accessories, such as hats, bore the sweet.

Some 80 chocolatiers are presenting their work at the fair, which also has versions in other cities around the world.

(Reporting By Clement Rossignol; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Catherine Evans)