BRUSSELS Belgium's nuclear safety regulator will recommend reopening two GDF Suez nuclear reactors closed last year over safety concerns, newspaper Le Soir reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the regulator's report.

A recommendation from the regulator, FANC, will be presented to government ministers on Friday, who must give final clearance for the sites to reopen.

It said the reactors would be allowed to restart on condition that the core tanks were closely monitored.

Belgium halted the 1,006-megawatt (MW) Doel 3 reactor in August last year after potential cracks were discovered on the core tank during ultrasound checks.

A month later, it found similar flaws on the 1,008-MW Tihange 2 after it tested the tank during a routine stoppage, leaving Belgium without a third of its nuclear power generation capacity.

A FANC spokesman did not want to comment on the report.

