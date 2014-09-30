Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
BRUSSELS Belgians who drive a bit over the speed limit, forget to buckle their seat belts or park illegally can breathe easier this week as police turn a blind eye in protest against plans to raise their retirement age.
The country's police are up in arms over plans by the incoming government to raise their pension age to 62 from 58 as part of its efforts to cut the federal budget. Some 40,000 officers demonstrated against it in Brussels two weeks ago.
They began the next step in their protest on Tuesday by going easy on minor infractions for the next week.
"Clearly this wouldn't cover major offences, such as reckless or drunken driving," said Vincent Houssin, deputy chairman of the 18,000-member VSOA police union.
Police unions say the officers will continue to uphold traffic safety, but for a week at least the state budget will not get the benefit of their work.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
OTTAWA The Bank of Canada may not be known for its humor but it marked the nation's 150th anniversary with a bit of whimsy, embedding a computer code in its website that lets users unlock a digital celebration.