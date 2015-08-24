Fashion department store operator Belk Inc BLKIA.PK said private equity firm Sycamore Partners will buy it in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.

Sycamore, in its biggest ever deal, will pay $68 in cash for each share of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk, which operates 297 stores throughout the South.

Reuters reported in early July that Sycamore was preparing an offer for family-owned Belk between $3 billion and $3.5 billion, including debt.

Tim Belk will continue as Belk's chief executive officer of the 127-year-old company, Belk said on Monday.

The company also said certain shareholders representing a majority of voting power have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Sycamore has investments in other retailers such as apparel makers Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, Coldwater Creek and Hot Topic Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co is Belk's financial adviser, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Sycamore's financial adviser. King & Spalding LLP is Belk's legal adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP Sycamore's legal adviser.