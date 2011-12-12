Boeing (BA.N), the world's largest aerospace and defense company, said its board of directors has approved a 5 percent increase to its quarterly dividend.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents a share, payable on March 2, up from its earlier payout of 42 cents a share.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer raised its dividend by 10 percent, while General Electric (GE.N) upped its dividend by 13 percent last week.

Boeing -- the builder of the new 787 Dreamliner -- reported strong results for the quarter ended September, and lifted its 2011 forecast boosted by demand for commercial and military aircraft.

Its shares were down 2 percent to $70.38 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.