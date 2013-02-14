H.J. Heinz Co agreed on Thursday to sell itself to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, a little-known Brazilian investment firm, for $23 billion cash. The deal is the largest ever in the food industry, Heinz said.

Here are five facts about 3G Capital:

* 3G is headed by Brazilian billionaire Paulo Lemann, who moved to Switzerland in 1999. Lemann, 73, co-founded 3G with three business partners: Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Marcel Hermann Telles and Roberto Thompson Motta.

* Lemann, who has a net worth of roughly $12 billion according to Forbes magazine, made his fortune through banking and investments. He later merged Brazil's largest breweries and sold them to Belgium's Interbrew in 2004. That combination later became InBev.

* In September 2010, 3G acquired Burger King Worldwide Inc for $3.3 billion. In April 2012, 3G listed shares of the burger chain on the New York Stock Exchange.

* Managing partner Alexandre Behring runs the fund out of New York. Behring, who was the architect of the Burger King deal, joined 3G in 2005.

* 3G Capital's large common stock investments as of September 30, include about $60.9 million in Delphi Automotive PLC, $53 million in Newell Rubbermaid Inc and $43 million in Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

