Berkshire Hathaway Inc is likely to acquire more newspapers after snapping up a number of smaller outlets across the country in recent months, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Friday.

"It just depends on who calls us," Buffett said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Buffett acquired his hometown Omaha World-Herald as well as most of Media General Inc's papers in the last few months.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)